AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Todd Orlando Comments On (LB) Palaie Gaoteote IV Decison To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Claudette Montana Pattison

On Tuesday, Clay Helton confirmed that linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Gaoteote IV, a junior from Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, NV) has only appeared in two games this season. Although he saw play action against Arizona State and Arizona, Gaoteote IV has been battling through a concussion (which he acquired during the Arizona game) and he has not been medically cleared to play since week two. 

[READ: College Football Playoff Rankings Release, USC Jumps The List]

Despite Gaoteote IV, entering the transfer portal, head coach Clay Helton emphasized that the Trojans "hope" to have him back next semester.

"E.A is a great kid and a great family. He has done a lot of service for our football team. He came in and basically said, 'Coach, I want to explore all my options' as a head coach you can't really do anything to stop it, but I've always looked at these situations in a matter of being supportive. Went through the pro's of staying and left the door open. We will support him through it and hope that he is back with us next semester. But that will be a decision that he makes for himself and we will support him through those decisions." (Helton)

Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando, shared his thoughts on E.A's possible departure this morning. While keeping the details of their personal conversations private, he remains in support of Gaoteote IV's decision.

[READ: 10 Things To Know: UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans]

"Clay hit it right on the head in terms of what he said. We've got open arms here." (Orlando)

The linebacker position has been hit heavy with injuries this season. Starters Ralen Goforth (foot sprain) and Palaie Gaoteote IV (concussion/leg contusion) have been out for the past two weeks. The Trojans expect to get Goforth back this week just in time for the UCLA game. Kan'ai Mauga and Raymond Scott are two other players who Orlando has leaned on this season. Getting Goforth back will be huge for USC's defensive depth, but the loss of Gaoteote IV's high impact tackles will be missed as well. 

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

The battle for the Victory Bell begins at the Rose Bowl, USC vs. UCLA, Saturday, December 12th at 4:30 pm PST.

Claudette Montana Pattison

College Football Playoff Rankings Released, USC Jumps The List

Two Pac-12 teams grace the Top 25 list.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Hawker

USC Basketball: Trojans Leave No Doubts Against The Anteaters

Evan Mobley (22 points, 5 blocks) and the Trojans make it look easy on both ends of the floor.

Millard Thomas

USC Trojans in the NFL: Week 13

While USC football played on Sunday and dominated Washington State, here are the former Trojans that dominated in the NFL during week 13.

AustinGrad

Two USC Players Suffer Season Ending Injuries

Week Six USC Injury Report.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Hoops: Evan Mobley Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Freshman Evan Mobley has been a standout player for the USC Trojans this season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Former USC Kicker Talks Working For Pete Carroll

Alex Wood was on the USC Trojans squad from 2012-2015. He earned a scholarship under Steve Sarkisian during his final season at USC. Currently, Wood works for former USC head coach Pete Carroll's company Compete To Create/Finding Mastery.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Advances To 4-0 Following Victory Over Washington State 38-13

The USC Trojans advance to 4-0 after a win over the Washington State Cougars 38-13 on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Topix Trojan

USC Hoops: Mobley Brothers Need To Play Big Against UC Irvine

The Mobley brothers have shown the ability to hold their own defensively all season, especially Evan Mobley.

Millard Thomas

Sunday Night Sound Bites: "There’s a reason that ‘C’ is on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s chest"

Here are some post game sound bites from Clay Helton, Nick Rolovich, Kedon Slovis and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Claudette Montana Pattison