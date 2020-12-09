Todd Orlando Comments On (LB) Palaie Gaoteote IV Decison To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

On Tuesday, Clay Helton confirmed that linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Gaoteote IV, a junior from Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, NV) has only appeared in two games this season. Although he saw play action against Arizona State and Arizona, Gaoteote IV has been battling through a concussion (which he acquired during the Arizona game) and he has not been medically cleared to play since week two.

Despite Gaoteote IV, entering the transfer portal, head coach Clay Helton emphasized that the Trojans "hope" to have him back next semester.

"E.A is a great kid and a great family. He has done a lot of service for our football team. He came in and basically said, 'Coach, I want to explore all my options' as a head coach you can't really do anything to stop it, but I've always looked at these situations in a matter of being supportive. Went through the pro's of staying and left the door open. We will support him through it and hope that he is back with us next semester. But that will be a decision that he makes for himself and we will support him through those decisions." (Helton)

Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando, shared his thoughts on E.A's possible departure this morning. While keeping the details of their personal conversations private, he remains in support of Gaoteote IV's decision.

"Clay hit it right on the head in terms of what he said. We've got open arms here." (Orlando)

The linebacker position has been hit heavy with injuries this season. Starters Ralen Goforth (foot sprain) and Palaie Gaoteote IV (concussion/leg contusion) have been out for the past two weeks. The Trojans expect to get Goforth back this week just in time for the UCLA game. Kan'ai Mauga and Raymond Scott are two other players who Orlando has leaned on this season. Getting Goforth back will be huge for USC's defensive depth, but the loss of Gaoteote IV's high impact tackles will be missed as well.

