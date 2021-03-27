Top 2022 Prospect Announces Official Visit to USC

Christen Miller will take his official visit to USC on June 11.

Christen Miller is a top 2022 defensive tackle prospect from Ellenwood, GA.

He announced on Twitter that he will taking an official visit to USC on June 11-13.

The NCAA dead period is currently in place until May 31. It was originally created over a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic caused campuses to shut down.

If all goes as planned, the dead period will be lifted June 1, and limited in-person recruiting visit will resume. The NCAA has said they will make a concrete decision on what the transition looks like no later than April 15.

Christen Miller is the No. 18 prospect in Georgia and No. 164 overall according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6'5, 285-pound defensive lineman will graduate from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, GA in 2022.

Although Miller wont be on the USC's campus until June, he was seen in Santa Ana, Calif. on Friday night. This stadium is currently hosting high school football games and is about 40 miles southeast of Troy's campus.

USC is making strong efforts to not only recruit local Southern California athletes, but also pick up talent from the South. USC is one of five offers for Miller. His other offers include Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Arkansas.

