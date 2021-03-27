Ex-NFL Star Compares JuJu Smith-Schuster To Hines Ward

There is no doubt that JuJu Smith-Schuster has talent, and after re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, his talents are being recognized.

Former Pittsburgh cornerback, Ike Taylor, spoke out about Smith-Schuster on the Pat McAfee show this week, comparing him to the iconic Hines Ward.

"He is very, very, very, physical. He is the upgraded version of Hines Ward." [Taylor]

Ward spent his whole career in Pittsburgh, and is the best wide receiver, 'stats wise', in Steelers franchise history.

He played for 14 seasons and totaled 12,083 receiving yards for 85 touchdowns.

While some fans thought this take was a bit of a stretch, others argued that Taylor might be right about Smith-Schuster.

Before JuJu signed his new contract, the former USC star hinted on social media that he may not return to Pittsburgh for the 2021 NFL season.

Thus, his new contract came as a surprise to some.

But Ike Taylor told Pat McAfee that JuJu Smith-Schuster is a 'Pittsburgh kid at heart' and he 'was a Steeler before he was even drafted.'

Like Ward, Taylor spent his entire NFL career [12 seasons] with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While some may disagree with Taylor on comparing JuJu to Hines Ward this early in his career, the fact that it came from a fellow Steeler-for-life does hold some weight.

