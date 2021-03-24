Pro Day: USC WR Sends Message To NFL Decision Makers

"I will out work the next man in front of me..."

USC's pro day kicked off on Wednesday, with all 32 teams present in the stands.

Six of USC's seven NFL opt outs participated in drill and "combine" activities, as cornerback Olaijah Griffin had to skip out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

One player who made quite an impression all around was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Brown looked strong, quick and explosive.

The junior wide received measured in at 5'11" 1/2 and 197-pounds. He finished with a vertical of 38.5" and a broad jump of 10'7" per NFL Networks. When it came time to run the infamous 40-yard dash the NFL Networks reported an unofficial time of 4.51.

St. Brown's goal coming into pro day was to clear a 4.4, as he told NFL Network reporter Omar Ruiz, "I wanted to hit 4.4, unfortunately got 4.5 but you know I will live with it."

As a follow up question, Ruiz asked St. Brown, "what is the message you want to leave with [NFL teams] leading up to draft day?"

St. Brown responded, "I just want teams to know that I will be the most competitive guy out there, like we were talking about. I'm going to be consistent, consistency is something that I pride myself on each and every day and I will out work the next man in front of me."

Last season, the Troy wideout had a career-high number of touchdowns [7] in 2020, finishing with 41 receptions and 478 yards.

He continues to grace various mock drafts, in fact, according to Sports Illustrated's Raven Country, "several draft analysts speculate Baltimore will select St. Brown in the second round (No.58 overall) in this year's draft."

NFL decision makers definitely got a clearer picture on all aspects of St. Brown's game on Wednesday, and now the countdown to April begins!

