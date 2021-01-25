Twitter Reacts To Domani Jackson's Verbal Commitment

The elite cornerback committed to the USC Trojans on Saturday.

The Trojans scored big time on Saturday in gaining the verbal commitment of elite 2022 recruit Domani Jackson. Jackson is ranked as the No.1 overall recruit in the state of California, and No.1 cornerback for his position nationally, per 247Sports.

Jackson made his announcement official via Twitter on Saturday during a Battle Miami 7x7 tournament.

The 6-1, 185-pound athlete is a standout cornerback from Mater Dei High School, and a huge gain for the Trojans. Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. caught up with Jackson on Saturday at the Battle Miami 7x7 tournament to discuss his verbal commitment.

"I fell in love with the coaching [staff], it is just home pretty much" said Jackson.

"Definitely with the new coaching staff like Donte [Williams] he really sets the tone at USC. I saw that he really changed the DB's from this year to last year and we have a good class coming in from my class to next years class, so I really think we can change the program well." (Jackson)

Following the California natives commitment news, many fellow USC recruits and staff members took to social media to share their excitement over Jackson's commitment.

USC 2021 WR Kyron Ware-Hudson "MY B4L!! WORDS CANT EXPLAIN HOW PROUD I AM OF U!! WE CAME ALONG WAY !! WE BRINGING IT BAC HONE!! LOVE U"

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto "That boy dangerous @CoachDee_USC!! #The1 #FightOn"

USC 2021 LB Julien Simon

USC 2021 QB Miller Moss "Congrats family let’s go get it now"

USC 2021 CB Ceyair Wright "is a trojan now"

New Director Of Recruiting Strategy Marshall Cherrington "Earthquake??? Mighta been somethin else..."

USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando

USC Cornerbacks Coach Donte Williams

USC 2022 Commit Fabian Ross

USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell

