USC Lands Commitment Of Elite 2022 CB Domani Jackson, Could 2022 CB Will Johnson Follow?

2022 recruits Domani Jackson and Will Johnson have openly discussed wanting to be a package deal at the next level. Jackson announced his commitment to the Trojans on Saturday, could Johnson be next?

It's official, 2022 Mater Dei (Calif.) cornerback Domani Jackson is headed to USC. Jackson made his announcement official via Twitter on Saturday during a Battle Miami 7x7 tournament.

The 6-1, 185-pound athlete is a standout cornerback at Mater Dei High School, he is currently ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect by 247Sports.

He is athletic and has good size and speed. As a freshman Jackson ran a [4.5 forty] and has proved to be explosive and fast during his high school career.

The California native transitioned from the wide receiver position to corner, but since moving over to the defensive side of the ball, he has shown elite coverage ability. The commitment of this star cornerback is a huge pick up for USC.

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. caught up with Jackson on Saturday at the Battle Miami 7x7 tournament to discuss his verbal commitment.

"I fell in love with the coaching [staff], it is just home pretty much" said Jackson. "Definitely with the new coaching staff like Donte [Williams] he really sets the tone at USC. I saw that he really changed the DB's from this year to last year and we have a good class coming in from my class to next years class, so I really think we can change the program well." (Jackson)

So who will be next? Now, all eyes remain on five-star defensive back Will Johnson who plays ball at Grosse Pointe South HS, in Grosse Pointe South, Michigan. He is one of the most sought after secondary players in the 2022 class.

What is interesting about Johnson's recruitment, is that Johnson and Jackson have been very vocal about wanting to be a package deal at the next level. Could Jackson's commitment to the Trojans be an indicator for Johnson's future college pick?

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. caught up with Johnson on Saturday at Battle Miami 7x7 tournament to discuss his recruitment thus far.

John Garcia Jr: What colleges do you really like?

Johnson: "Definitely the schools that are the highest level are Michigan, Ohio State and USC."

John Garcia Jr: Obviously two sort of local big time, big ten types and then USC is way out west. People might think well, he's from Michigan so Michigan is going to be in it all the way and Ohio State is the main rival. Should we view your recruitment like that?

Johnson: "No I think they will all be in it the whole way. I don't think anybody has a certain edge. I think USC is really far so I would have to be super comfortable to go there."

John Garcia Jr: Have you been to USC?

Johnson: "Yea I went there last weekend."

John Garcia Jr: So this package deal talk [with Domani Jackson]...is it real? Or is it just good for social media?

Johnson: "No it is real for sure. We have a great connection, we are great friends and we both know if we play together that will probably be the best secondary in college football."

John Garcia Jr: Which schools do you guys have in common near the top?

Johnson: "Definitely USC and Michigan, those are the both the two schools that we both [like]...I know he [Domani] is about to commit later today."

John Garcia Jr: Thats why I'm asking how real is this thing, because now in theory whoever he picks all of the experts are going to start throwing in their picks for you wherever he goes.

Johnson: "He is committing later today, like I said USC and Michigan are two schools we both have high interests in. Even if he commits today we still are trying to work on playing together where ever we go."

John Garcia Jr: What you like about USC in general?

Johnson: "Definitely the position coaches are real good, they will always have a small cornerback room so you get a lot of work in. Just being comfortable with Donte Williams is the biggest thing."

John Garcia Jr: What about Michigan?

Johnson: "Michigan obviously it is home and they got this new defensive backs coach that I really like."

John Garcia Jr: And Ohio State?

Johnson: Ohio State is a great program. They have [success] in producing great guys in my position. Going in there you might not play as early, but going there you know you have a great shot at going where you want to go. So I mean it is a different culture up there."

USC's depth and talent on the defensive side of the ball seems to be booming under Donte Williams leadership. The Trojans picked up the commitments of No.1 overall recruit DE Korey Foreman and CB Ceyair Wright earlier this month. Certainly gaining the No.1 2022 corner in the state of California in Domani Jackson is a great pick up for USC.

As for Will Johnson, the Michigan native told Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. that he is in no rush to announce his recruitment.

"Honestly I don't know whenever it feels right" said Johnson. So although Trojan fans wont be getting an answer soon, the chances of Johnson committing to USC after Jackson's news could be promising.

