Could New 2021 USC Wide Receivers Make Immediate Impacts Next Season?

Sports Illustrated Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr. joins AllTrojans to evaluate the wide receiver depth heading into the 2021 season.

After losing offensive veterans Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown to the 2021 NFL Draft in January, there are some big shoes to fill at the wide receiver position for the 2021 season.

It is no secret that Graham Harrell's air raid offense at USC is pass heavy, which is why year after year, you see plenty of depth at the wideout position.

To breakdown who the Trojans have returning on their roster, let's start with some of their younger offensive players. Sophomore Drake London and redshirt freshman Bru McCoy will be returning for the 2021 year, along with freshman Gary Bryant Jr. who showed some promising strides this season.

The Trojans also have several 2021 signees coming in, including top ranked slot receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson, who could make an immediate impact on the grass next year.

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. believes that two 2021 prospects could have promising futures early on with the Trojans.

"I'm looking at guys who physically mirror a little bit [of] what Vaughns and St. Brown bring to the table at a height and weight standpoint, and that's why I go to Michael Jackson (III) as well as Kyron Ware-Hudson" [Garcia Jr.]

Incoming freshmen wide receivers, Jackson III and Ware-Hudson, committed to USC on Early Signing Day in December 2020.

"Both of these guys have a lot of slot receiver experience, which is really key" said Garcia Jr.

Ware-Hudson attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California while Jackson III comes to SoCal from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"They're very different. I think Jackson is more of your conventional slot, a guy who can run bubble screens or a guy who can run routes from the inside on a consistent basis, particularly underneath with great quickness.

With Ware-Hudson, he is a bit of physical slot receiver, big strong six foot, maybe six-one, near two hundred pounds, so not your conventional slot receiver but a new age, power slot that we are starting to see pop up more and more" said Garcia Jr.

"We know USC is going to throw the football, we know Kedon Slovis is coming back and it is going to be one of the most highly anticipated offenses to watch, so why not one of these freshmen make an impact sooner rather than later" [Garcia Jr.]

USC also picked up another wide receiver from the transfer portal this week. Former Colorado Buffalo, K.D. Nixon, announced his transfer to USC on Friday afternoon. With his veteran experience, don't be surprised to see him joining Slovis on the field this fall for his final season of eligibility.

While answers for who will start at wide receiver next season remains unclear until next fall, we can assume that London and McCoy will emerge as the No.1 and No.2 guys. This season London led the Trojans in receiving yards with 502, he also had 33 receptions and three touchdowns in the Trojans six game stint.

However, it's is not uncommon to see Keary Colbert give younger players opportunities early on, even if they make small contributions on special teams. The Trojans have three talented 2021 receivers coming into the mix in Michael Jackson (III), Kyron Ware-Hudson, and Joseph Manjack; thus the likeliness of one of them contributing next fall is high.

