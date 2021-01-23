Donte Williams Strikes Again, USC Offers Two 2023 Cornerbacks

More news for the Trojans defense as USC has officially offered two 2023 cornerbacks in Ethan Nation and Tony Mitchell.

Nation, the Roswell HS prospect, took to twitter to announce the news on Friday evening.

"After a great conversation with @CoachDee_USC I’m beyond blessed and honored to receive an offer from USC TROJANS"

The Georgia native has been a popular target in the recruiting cycle recently. Nation received an offer from the University of Miami on January, 21, Auburn on January 18, and Georgia Tech on January 17.

The 6'0" 170-pound corner has also received offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UAB, UTSA, Virginia Tech, and Jacksonville State.

The Trojans have also offered 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell from Thompson HS in Alabaster, AL. Mitchell also took to twitter to announce the news.

"Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Southern California! #FightOn"

Mitchell is a four-star prospect and is the No.1 ranked cornerback and No.3 athlete in the state of Alabama [per 247 Sports]. In addition to the Trojans Mitchell has offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

