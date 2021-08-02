USC Falls Drastically in 2022 Recruiting Rankings

The Trojans get knocked off SI All-American's Top-25 rankings after a slow July on the recruiting trail.

SI All-American released their top 25 class ranking for the month of August which is led by a new No. 1 and five programs debuting in the top group. Plenty has changed since SI All-American's July update, including a major drop for the USC Trojans.

USC was previously ranked at No. 15 overall, but has now fallen out of the top-25 completely. Recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. provided some insight to All Trojans on why Clay Helton's program fell so far off the list.

"Every program ranked in the updated top 25 featured at least 11 verbal commitments, two more than the Trojans, who stand with nine after gaining just one July verbal commitment in lineman Keith Olson," said Garcia Jr. "The class is thin in the trenches and skill positions alike, outside of prospects projected into the secondary. QB pledge Devin Brown did boost his stock ahead of the release, ranking as the No. 15 prospect at the position."

USC has nine players committed for the 2022 class. Joining Olson and Brown, is CB Domani Jackson, DL Mykel Williams, CB Jaeden Gould, CB Fabian Ross, WR Kevin Green, RB DeAnthony Gatson and LB Ty Kana. Currently 247Sports evaluates USC's 2022 class at No. 31 nationally and No. 2 in the Pac-12 conference.

Southern California still has several top-prospects on the verge of their commitments including DL Christen Miller and WR Tetairoa McMillan. The hope is to solidify their commitments, which would give the Trojans a boost in the recruiting rankings as signing days nears.

