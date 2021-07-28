Clay Helton Dishes on COVID-19 Vaccination Status for USC Football Team

USC Head Coach Clay Helton joined Kedon Slovis and Drake London at the W Hotel in Los Angeles, California, Tuesday for Pac-12 Media Day. During media availability, Helton was asked about vaccinations for his team and he provided some insight on the issue ahead of fall camp.

"As we've gone through now the vaccination process, I think it's produced tremendous results for our team. You look at a team that's over 90% vaccinated, all of its position coaches vaccinated, all of its operation staff vaccinated, basically 110 men that are ready to go to camp," said Helton. "USC has garnered opportunities, waivers out there, religious and medical waivers that we're still waiting on. But I think that trust and respect and time that USC and resources at USC has given has really put our university and our team in a great position moving to the '21 season. "

Helton also provided an update on the teams health heading into the 2021 season.

"We're about nine days away from training camp. I think we're in really good position. As you go through a really hard summer, strength and conditioning program, sometimes you'll have tweaks of some soft tissue. We have a couple of those, not many. I think as you come out, which I can't wait, our media for the first 14 days of practice, coming out to all practices, a part of it, I think you're going to get a great feel for where we're at. I like where we're at right now. My prayer is at training camp we stay healthy. But I think we're in really good position right now walking in especially with our numbers and our depth at all positions. I think we're in a position to have walking in a very successful -- hopefully we'll be able to sustain that throughout training camp." [Helton]

The 49-year old has been at USC since 2010, and enters his sixth season with the program. He is 45-23 (.662) as head coach, and finished last season with a 5-1 record. USC has announced that they will allow fans back to the Coliseum this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

