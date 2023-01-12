USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans
Butler, a class of 2024 recruit, originally committed to USC almost a year ago
Less than a week after Jett White, the nation's No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from USC, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost another prized recruit.
Class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 6 athlete, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday. As a junior the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect racked up 830. yards and 13 touchdowns receiving with 15 tackles, 4 pass break-ups and one interception at cornerback.
Butler plays for Calabasas High School in the CIF Southern Section, which is in USC's backyard. He committed to USC nearly a year ago, and has recently become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, racking up nearly 30 scholarship offers.
Scroll to Continue