USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans

Less than a week after Jett White, the nation's No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from USC, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost another prized recruit.

Class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 6 athlete, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday. As a junior the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect racked up 830. yards and 13 touchdowns receiving with 15 tackles, 4 pass break-ups and one interception at cornerback.

Butler plays for Calabasas High School in the CIF Southern Section, which is in USC's backyard. He committed to USC nearly a year ago, and has recently become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, racking up nearly 30 scholarship offers.

