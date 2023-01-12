Skip to main content

USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans

Butler, a class of 2024 recruit, originally committed to USC almost a year ago

Less than a week after Jett White, the nation's No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from USC, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost another prized recruit.

Class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 6 athlete, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday. As a junior the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect racked up 830. yards and 13 touchdowns receiving with 15 tackles, 4 pass break-ups and one interception at cornerback.

Butler plays for Calabasas High School in the CIF Southern Section, which is in USC's backyard. He committed to USC nearly a year ago, and has recently become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, racking up nearly 30 scholarship offers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

USATSI_19713692
Football

USC football: PFF gives Trojans worst special teams grade among FBS teams

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19008540
Football

USC football: Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas announces transfer to USC

By Connor Morrissette
Vince Iwuchukwu
Basketball

Report: 5-star USC men's basketball freshman Vince Iwuchukwu could make debut this weekend

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_12882564
Football

USC football: Trojans' LB Raesjon Davis will return for 2023 season

By Connor Morrissette
alex grinch usc football
Football

Do you agree with Lincoln Riley's decision to bring back Alex Grinch?

By Connor Morrissette
Jarrett Kingston
Football

USC football signs Washington State left tackle transfer Jarrett Kingston

By Connor Morrissette
alex grinch usc football
Football

Report: USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to be retained

By Connor Morrissette
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202336
Football

College football rankings: USC ends the season at No. 12 in final AP Top 25 poll (1/10/23)

By Connor Morrissette