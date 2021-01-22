New York Jets Announce New Coaching Staff, Sam Darnold Decision To Follow?

Sam Darnold is entering the final year of his rookie contract after leading the Jets over the last three seasons.

Change is coming to the New York Jets, and it's moving at an extremely fast pace. The team announced their new offensive and defensive staff under Robert Saleh on Thursday afternoon, just 18 days after firing Adam Gase.

This shows that the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas are ready for a change; so will the Sam Darnold decision be next? Let's dive in to everything we know.

The new regime led by the vocal and animated Saleh wasted no time getting to work in order to replace a slew of assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. The only hires that haven't been made yet are the Jets special teams staff.

Saleh's efforts to move swiftly to turn around the Jets franchise, could mean that the decision to keep quarterback Sam Darnold could be lurking in the meadows of MetLife Stadium.

On the offensive side of Saleh's staff, New York hired Mike LaFleur as the new offensive coordinator. Alongside LaFleur, the team added quarterbacks coach Gregg Knapp, passing game coordinator Rob Calabrese and offensive assistant's Mack Brown, Todd Washington and Billy Vandemerkt.

The two most important coaches that are expected to have a say in Darnold's decision other than Saleh and LaFleur has to be long-time offensive coordinator and QB coach Gregg Knapp. As well as the young, and up and coming passing game coordinator Rob Calabrese.

Knapp has the experience and knowledge that will be critical in helping the young coaches above him, in 34-year-old first time O.C. LaFleur and 41-year-old head coach Saleh.

As the QB coach, Knapp's opinion and stance on Darnold will be important as to how the team should move forward on the promising former No. 3 overall pick from USC. He should have a lot of leverage on the decision that Jets fans will be anxiously waiting for this offseason.

The decision on Darnold is still expected to take some time, but nonetheless, with the pace of change that the Jets have experienced over the past few weeks, the former USC QB's future may be on the horizon in the coming weeks.

