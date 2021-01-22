WATCH: Veteran USC Safety Announce His Return For Next Season

Redshirt junior Isaiah Pola-Mao announced on Friday that he will return to the Trojans defensive squad for the 2021 season. The Arizona native tweeted this hype video citing "time to get back to work" to announce the news.

With the loss of star safety Talanoa Hufanga to the 2021 NFL Draft, Pola-Mao's return is a huge gain for the Trojans defense next year. In 2020, the speedy secondary had 40 total tackles, 2.5 TFL and one interception. To add, he was the only player from the defensive side of the ball to be named a team captain this year. Clay Helton praised his "leadership" qualities and "excellence" frequently through out the season.

The 6'4" 205 pound safety battled injuries in his first two seasons with the Trojans. In fact he underwent two back to back season-ending shoulder surgeries in his first two years with USC. However, he was able to calm the injury bug this season, remaining healthy and dominant while appearing in all six games this year.

With the loss of cornerback Olaijah Griffin, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, and fellow safety Talanoa Hufanga, Pola-Mao's return fills a huge void that USC's secondary would have experienced had he declared for the NFL Draft. Joining him next season back on the grass is starting cornerback Chris Steele, safety Greg Johnson, CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, and nickel Max Williams, who will all start for the Trojans secondary next year.

