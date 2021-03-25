USC and LSU Interested In 2023 Defensive Prospect

The Trojans show interest in one rising prospect from the state of Louisiana.

USC has offered 2023 outside linebacker Jaiden Ausberry from University Lab HS in Baton Rouge, LA. The Louisiana native took to Twitter to share the news publicly citing, "Extremely blessed to receive an offer from USC"

Ausberry is 6'1", 195-pounds and has offers from several schools including Arizona State, LSU, Mississippi State, and South Carolina.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. recently scouted Ausberry at a football camp and provided AllTrojans with an evaluation on the rising 2023 prospect.

"Jaiden looked great Sunday in Atlanta to the point we thought he was a rising-senior prospect with much more experience under his belt. In drills, he looked like he would be quite comfortable aiding the pass rush as an edge presence but it was in coverage where we were truly impressed. The Baton Rouge native did about as well as any linebacker in the one-on-one competition portion of the camp, and arguably the toughest for any one position given how much space running backs against them had to operate.

Still, the rising-junior was able to run with some of the better backs in the field, make plays on the football and perhaps most importantly in this early stage of his development -- remain in position to make plays. We caught a trio of reps on tape and he didn't lose any one of them, keeping the back at bay on routes both short and long. The tape matches up here, too, and he has the makings of a true three-down linebacker at the Power 5 level."

