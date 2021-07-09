USC Target QB Malachi Nelson Reveals Top Schools Ahead of July 18 Decision

Nelson is the No. 1 ranked quarterback in California.

Malachi Nelson is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class.

His accuracy and powerful arm has attracted the likes of 26 college programs all around the country; including big time programs like Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame.

Despite being only a junior in high school, Nelson's mind is made up. He will announce his college commitment on July 18.

247Sports crystal ball prediction has the Oklahoma Sooners with 100% odds of landing the Southern California product. However, Chad Simmons from On3Sports caught up with Nelson to get the full rundown on which schools will have a hat on his table in two short weeks.

"Right now I'm not really sure on everybody that will be down there, but Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida State, USC, LSU, Georgia. Will see who makes the cut."

Nelson, the Los Alamitos, Calif., prospect threw for 1,513 yards and 23 touchdowns on 85-of-115 passing, only throwing four interceptions in 2020. He was also named the 2020-2021 California Gatorade Player of the Year.

6-foot-3, 180-pound quarterback told All Trojans back in June that he is in contact with "pretty much everyone on the whole [USC] staff." However, the Trojans brought in two top ranked QB's in the 2021 class, Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart, which could be a discouraging factor for Nelson.

----

You may also like:

Notre Dame Target Remains Interested in USC

USC QB Commit Devin Brown: Ranks No. 16 for 2022 QB Rankings

USC Commit Domani Jackson: Talks Alabama Visit 'It Opened My Eyes'

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com