Malachi Nelson 23' QB Shares Viewpoint on Trajectory of USC's Football Program

All Trojans caught up with the SoCal QB at the Elite 11 in Los Angeles, CA.

Malachi Nelson is arguably one of the most elite prospects from the 2023 class.

The quarterback attends Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, CA, and is the No. 1 overall player in the sunshine state per 247Sports.

Nelson has 26 offers from programs all around the country. At the top of the list are Power 5 programs Oklahoma, USC and Alabama.

While 247Sports crystal ball predictions have the Sooners being a total lock for Nelson, he expressed to All Trojans during an Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles, that his recruitment is still open.

Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison caught up with the five-star prospect to discuss his recruitment, thoughts on USC, and visits planned. Here are some highlights from Nelson's interview with All Trojans.

"Have you been in contact with USC?"

"I have."

"Which coaches?"

"I talk with pretty much everyone on the whole staff. From the special teams coach to coach Clay [Helton], coach Graham [Harrell], all the guys. I’ve become really close with the recruiting department as well. I’m super close with everybody [and] talk with a lot of them multiple times a week. I have a great relationship with everybody over there."

"Do you have any visits planned?"

"Right now the only visit I have planned is to Oklahoma. I will be going there June 18-22 for the Big BQQ. A lot of recruits are going out there [that weekend]. So I will be out there for that, and then after that I’m going to see where things land. But obviously USC is close so we can figure that out in a matter of minutes really.”

"Did USC's 2021 recruiting class change your opinion on the trajectory of the program?"

"The classes that they brought in the 2021-22 class, the class that they are bringing in next year are really elite. I’m close with a lot of guys like Raesjon [Davis] and Domani [Jackson] from Mater Dei, a lot of guys committed already so it's a cool thing that they got going down, trying to recruit the California kids."

