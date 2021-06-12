WATCH: 22' DL Christen Miller's Warm Welcome to USC

If you're a USC fan, this will make you smile.

Four-star Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) defensive lineman Christen Miller has touched down in Los Angeles for his official visit to USC.

Miller was seen arriving at LAX with pure joy and excitement on his face, while Armond Hawkins, Director of High School Relations provided him with a warm welcome.

Back in March, Miller announced his visit for June 11.

The Georgia product was initially set to announce his commitment on April 4, but decided to postpone once the NCAA made it clear that visits could take place in 2021. According to 247Sports Miller will visit USC on June 11, Louisville on June 18, and Ohio State on June 25.

The 2022 prospect is 6'5", 285-pounds. He is rated the No. 11 defensive tackle and No. 18 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports' Composite.

Landing Miller would be a huge gain for USC, especially after losing freshman defensive tackle Jay Toia. Last cycle the Trojans signed the No. 1 overall prospect Korey Foreman from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, DeMatha (MD) SDE Colin Mobley, and Alabama transfer Ishmael Sopsher.

Adding another big name into the rotation could help the Trojans achieve their long-term goal of adding top talent and depth to each position group.

