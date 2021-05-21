22' RB De'Anthony Gaston Announces Top Five Schools

De'Anthony Gaston has narrowed down his 21 offers to five schools.

De'Anthony Gaston, running back from Newton, Texas, took to social media on May 20 to announce his top five schools.

Gaston has 21 offers total, but narrowed his top five down to the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, the University of Colorado, the University of Minnesota, and Iowa State University.

During Gaston’s junior season, he rushed for a total of 1,974 yards with 161 carries and 29 touchdowns per MaxPreps. Over his three years playing varsity football at Newton High School, he has rushed for a total of 3,940 yards with 347 carries and accumulated 63 touchdowns. [MaxPreps]

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound rising senior has displayed incredible instincts and acceleration at a young age. Gaston has the opportunity to excel at the running back position at USC if he decides to lock-in his commitment.

The Trojans currently hold five verbal commitments for the 2022 class which includes, CB Domani Jackson, CB Fabian Ross, TE Keyan Burnett, QB Devin Brown, and ILB Ty Kana.

However, Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. expects this number to drastically improve after June.

"USC is going to have more than 20 official visitors in June, I think Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, the list really goes on and on, and it doesn't really shift in terms of perception of the school or status of the program." (Garcia, Jr.)

