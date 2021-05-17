Insider Claims Recruiting Will Be 'Pretty Dramatic' in June

SI Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. joins AllTrojans to discuss what will happen when the NCAA Dead Period is lifted next month.

It's been a long time coming, fifteen months to be exact.

On June 1 the NCAA Dead Period will officially be lifted and in-person recruiting activities can resume.

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst, John Garcia Jr. has been gearing up for next month and is expecting a very busy June as most schools are taking full advantage of the Dead Period ending by using as many official visits as possible.

"USC is going to have more than 20 official visitors in June, I think Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, the list really goes on and on, and it doesn't really shift in terms of perception of the school or status of the program." (Garcia, Jr.)

For some first and second year coaches, next month will be the first time they will participate in the recruiting process first-hand and be able to show off their schools.

"Everyone had to get so creative with digital marketing and digital communication during the pandemic that now all of that can be translated to in-person, so I think everyone is a little more equipped to handle something like this [and they are] just more reasons why [recruiting] will be pretty dramatic." (Garcia, Jr.)

'Name, image and likeness' is another new element of recruiting that has made big impacts on prospects.

USC has taken their own approach to 'NIL' with the creation of BLVD Studios and is using the brand to their advantage when presenting Los Angeles and the University to their prospects.

As USC prepares to host prospects and showcase their football program, student-athletes prepare to make one of the biggest decisions of their life. What we do know for certain, is that June is going to be very busy.

"All sorts of departments, technologies all coming together for what should be a pretty memorable month." (Garcia, Jr.)

