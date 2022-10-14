Will USC land Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country?

The pieces seem to be falling into place with roughly a month to go until Collier's decision

Don't look now, but USC is putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the country - in football and men's basketball.

A few days after receiving a commitment from Wheeler High School (Georgia) big man Arrinten Page, the Trojans appear poised to land his teammate, Isaiah Collier. A 6-foot-3 point guard, Collier is the No. 1 high school basketball prospect in the country in the class of 2023.

Collier has set his announcement date for Nov. 16, and SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec believes Collier is going to pick the Trojans.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS