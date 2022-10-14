Skip to main content

Will USC land Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country?

The pieces seem to be falling into place with roughly a month to go until Collier's decision

Don't look now, but USC is putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the country - in football and men's basketball.

A few days after receiving a commitment from Wheeler High School (Georgia) big man Arrinten Page, the Trojans appear poised to land his teammate, Isaiah Collier. A 6-foot-3 point guard, Collier is the No. 1 high school basketball prospect in the country in the class of 2023.

Collier has set his announcement date for Nov. 16, and SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec believes Collier is going to pick the Trojans.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

USC Trojans fan hate UCLA Bruins
Football

UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode8
Football

Travis Dye has emerged as key playmaker in USC's offense

By Wyatt Allsup
lendale white usc
Football

LenDale White dishes on Lincoln Riley's turnaround: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode15
Football

USC's Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Football Defensive Player of the Week

By All Trojans Staff
arrinten page usc
Recruiting

Arrinten Page commits to USC; Andy Enfield lands another big recruit

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode11
Football

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans embracing 'next man up' mentality

By Wyatt Allsup
Caleb Williams threw for just 188 yards on 15-29 passing, but the Trojans still cruised to a 30-14 victory at home against Washington State on October 8, 2022.
Football

2022 Heisman odds: C.J. Stroud heavy favorite over Caleb Williams

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode20
Football

AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops in latest college football rankings (Oct. 9)

By All Trojans Staff