Why Four-Star Receiver Trent Mosley is USC's Most Underrated Recruit

Four-star wide receiver recruit Trent Mosley scored three touchdowns for Santa Margarita against De La Salle in the California Open Division state championship game, and the USC Trojans signee proved yet again why he is the most underrated prospect in USC's recruiting class. Mosley finished the state title game with 11 catches for 183 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Final game. Final MVP performance. Photo by Craig Weston. Trent Mosley is off to USC. pic.twitter.com/gKACiwYrdK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2025

Not only did Mosley win the MVP in Santa Margarita's title win over De La Salle, he was also one of three players named co-offensive MVPs of the Trinity League, one of the most talented high school football leagues in the nation. Joining Mosley as offensive MVPs are five-star wide receiver and Ohio State Buckeyes signee Chris Henry Jr. as well as four-star wide receiver and Texas A&M Aggies signee Madden Williams.

According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Mosley is the No. 44 wide receiver recruit in the class of 2026, and he's rated as the No. 25 player from the state of California. For comparison, Henry Jr. is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 1 prospect from California in the class of 2026. Williams is considered the No. 33 wide receiver recruit in the country, according to the same rankings.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recruiting rankings are often updated one final time closer to National Signing Day in early February, and Mosley can expect to be one of the biggest risers after his performances down the stretch for Santa Margarita.

Trent Mosley Caps Off Historic High School Career

Mosley's three-touchdown performance en route to winning a state championship with Santa Margarita is the final chapter of a historic high school career for the future Trojan. Mosley set the school record with 217 career receptions.

Used as an offensive weapon both in the passing game and the ground game, Mosley's versatility doesn't end there. While operating as the Swiss Army Knife for Santa Margarita's offense, he also proved his value as a punt returner.

MORE: Alamo Bowl Prediction Reveals USC's Strengths and Weaknesses

MORE: USC Trojans' Biggest Advantage in Recruiting Four-Star Linebacker Toa Satele

MORE: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, Texas A&M

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In his senior season, Mosley caught 58 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns, per MaxPreps. On the ground, Mosley carried the ball 34 times for 204 yards and 10 touchdowns. Like in the championship game against De La Salle, Santa Margarita often used Mosley in the Wildcat near the goal line.

4⭐️ USC commit Trent Mosley SNAPPED in Santa Margarita’s (CA) 47-13 win over De La Salle to win the CIF Open Division state title Sunday 👀🔥



• 11 catches

• 183 receiving yards

• 3 totals TDs



The Trojans got a gem 💎 pic.twitter.com/LK9mjI66fZ — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) December 15, 2025

He can score from a short distance, but Mosley is also bringing explosive playmaking ability to USC in 2026. As a senior for Santa Margarita, Mosley's longest rush was for 91 yards, and his longest reception went for 70 yards.

Mosley has a smaller frame at 5-10.5, 170 pounds, but his quickness and athleticism set him apart. The four-star recruit has even drawn comparisons to current USC receiver and recent winner of the Biletnikoff Award, Makai Lemon. With Lemon expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Mosley will have some big shoes to fill.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luckily, Mosley is joined by a few elite wide receiver prospects in the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class, including four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan 'Boobie' Feater, and Luc Weaver.

Recommended Articles