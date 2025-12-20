Lincoln Riley Addresses Penn State's Pursuit of D'Anton Lynn

USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is being targeted by his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions, for a second consecutive offseason. Lynn is reportedly the focus of Penn State's search under newly hired coach Matt Campbell, but the Trojans defensive coordinator was spotted at USC's practice on Friday.

What Lincoln Riley Said About D'Anton Lynn

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Later that afternoon, USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Lynn potentially departing for Penn State. Riley declined to give any update, but the Trojans coach did share some of his thoughts on the process:

"This is just what happens this time of year, especially when you have a really good staff and are doing a lot of really positive things. This is part of what happens, and so we’ve seen it, we understand it. We’ll obviously see how it plays out," Riley said. "We put ourselves in position here where we’re obviously excited about the opportunity to keep continuity and continue to build, but we’re also honestly at that point where, not just that position, any position, that if there is turnover, these are really coveted jobs."

"And this job, frankly, is a lot different than it was four years ago. Frankly, it’s a lot different than it was two years ago for any job, not just that job. So it’s part of the world that we live in, and hopefully we can keep as much continuity as we can. But if we do have to make any replacements, then we’re going to try to do what we’ve done. Do it at a high level and find ways to make our program even better," Riley continued.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp. | Teddy King, USC Trojans On Si

D'Anton Lynn's Impact on USC

Lynn played cornerback at Penn State from 2008-11, and this offseason is not the first time that the USC defensive coordinator has been pursued by the Nittany Lions. If Lynn does in fact leave Riley's staff, the Trojans will have some decisions to make, but Riley expressed his continued confidence in the program he is building.

Riley nailed the original hire, taking Lynn him away from UCLA, and upon Lynn's arrival at USC, his impact was felt immediately. The Trojans' scoring defense improved from the No. 121-ranked unit to No. 56 in the country under Lynn, allowing an average of 10 fewer points per game.

"Last year, Penn State hired the D-coordinator from the team that won the national championship, right? These things happen, and so. Obviously, D’Anton’s done a really good job here, and we’ll see how it plays out," Riley said.

Penn State first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles talks with reporters during football media day in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley is referencing former Penn State and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The Nittany Lions gave Knowles a lucrative contract to leave the Buckeyes after winning the College Football Playoff. The Trojans are competing with the top programs for not only recruits but also coaches, and Riley appears confident in USC's ability to attract top talent.

If Lynn does leave Southern California for his alma mater, the Trojans' next defensive coordinator will get to lead one of the more talented USC rosters in recent memory. Key freshmen pieces like defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart as well as defensive backs RJ Sermons and Marcelles Williams are returning, and the Trojans signed the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026.

