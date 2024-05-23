USC Basketball: Bronny James Gets Honest About Being Son of LeBron James
One of the biggest storylines entering the 2024 NBA Draft is what will happen to former USC Trojans guard Bronny James. James declared for the draft despite a poor first season with the Trojans. Many expect him to be taken in the later stages of the second round, while some don't believe he possesses the skills needed to play in the NBA.
James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, opened up about how it is for him to be the son of a legend. He often receives more criticism than he should due to this fact.
"It's tough. A lot of criticism gets thrown my way"
All Bronny is looking to do is make a name for himself, separate from what his dad has accomplished. While he is proud to be the son of LeBron, he wants to build his own legacy.
Potential NBA teams should look at him as his own person, rather than the son of LeBron. It likely won't happen due to the nature of the game these days but Bronny can become an impactful player if given the chance.
He may be a project right now but if given the right place to develop, we could see a special side of him. Only time will tell where he ultimately lands but the hope is that he gets the chance to live out his dream.
