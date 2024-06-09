All Trojans

USC Notes: Bronny James' Draft Expectations, Kamari Ramsey, D'Anton Lynn's Impact

News and notes for the Cardinal and Gold.

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) deflects a rebound away from Washington Huskies center Braxton Meah (34) and guard Sahvir Wheeler (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a busy week in the world of USC athletics, even though school is out of session. That's because as many as three ex-Trojans guards are set to be selected in this month's impending 2024 NBA Draft, and a reconfigured Trojans football squad is gearing up for an uncertain future, with a far-better defensive group and a fairly unproven offensive one.

Here's the latest in USC news and notes.

USC Basketball: Bronny James Expected To Be Drafted By NBA Powerhouse

Pundits allegedly anticipate that one-and-done former USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James, who averaged all of 4.8 points on 36.6 percent shooting from the field, will be selected by a top team this month. That may have more than a little to do with his famous lineage.

USC Football: Trojans Defender Shortlisted for Major Accolade

Newly-added USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey is seen as a serious contender for a major honor heading into this football season.

USC Football: D'Anton Lynn Making Presence Felt Already

Freshly poached from UCLA, LIncoln Riley's new defensive coordinator is already implementing his policies in the offseason.

USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Selected by Major Eastern Conference Contender in New Mock NBA Draft

USC's highest-regarded pro prospect, one-and-done combo guard Isaiah Collier, was mocked to a serious East playoff contender.

USC Women's Basketball: Ex-Trojan Goes International for Semi-Pro Debut

A former All-Pac-12 Cardinal and Gold standout is headed abroad.

USC Basketball: Bronny James Selected by LeBron Finals Rival in New Mock Draft

Could Bronny James wind up playing for one of his dad's former rivals? A fresh mock says so.

