USC Notes: Bronny James' Draft Expectations, Kamari Ramsey, D'Anton Lynn's Impact
It's been a busy week in the world of USC athletics, even though school is out of session. That's because as many as three ex-Trojans guards are set to be selected in this month's impending 2024 NBA Draft, and a reconfigured Trojans football squad is gearing up for an uncertain future, with a far-better defensive group and a fairly unproven offensive one.
Here's the latest in USC news and notes.
USC Basketball: Bronny James Expected To Be Drafted By NBA Powerhouse
Pundits allegedly anticipate that one-and-done former USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James, who averaged all of 4.8 points on 36.6 percent shooting from the field, will be selected by a top team this month. That may have more than a little to do with his famous lineage.
USC Football: Trojans Defender Shortlisted for Major Accolade
Newly-added USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey is seen as a serious contender for a major honor heading into this football season.
USC Football: D'Anton Lynn Making Presence Felt Already
Freshly poached from UCLA, LIncoln Riley's new defensive coordinator is already implementing his policies in the offseason.
USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Selected by Major Eastern Conference Contender in New Mock NBA Draft
USC's highest-regarded pro prospect, one-and-done combo guard Isaiah Collier, was mocked to a serious East playoff contender.
USC Women's Basketball: Ex-Trojan Goes International for Semi-Pro Debut
A former All-Pac-12 Cardinal and Gold standout is headed abroad.
USC Basketball: Bronny James Selected by LeBron Finals Rival in New Mock Draft
Could Bronny James wind up playing for one of his dad's former rivals? A fresh mock says so.