USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Reveals Draft Advice from LeBron James
Former USC men's basketball guard Isaiah Collier received some advice from NBA legend LeBron James before getting drafted on Wednesday. Collier was in attendance at the 2024 NBA Draft when he was ultimately drafted No. 29 overall by the Utah Jazz.
Despite falling in the draft, Collier was reminded by James, who is the dad of Collier's former Trojan teammate Bronny James, that getting drafted in itself is a huge accomplishment.
"Just be blessed and just be in the situation," Collier said of advice LeBron James gave him before the draft, via SportsCenter. "Not many people make it to the NBA, that's definitely an accomplishment alone. Just live in the moment and be happy to be here."
Collier now joins a rebuilding Jazz team that went 31-51 last season while finishing 12th in the Western Conference Standings. He will add a point guard with plenty of potential to the squad.
The former No. 1 overall recruit in his class heads to the NBA after one injury-plagued season at USC. Collier missed a significant portion of the 2023-24 season with a hand injury, and the entire Trojans team fell short of their potential due to injuries.
Despite this, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for the Trojans when healthy. He will now make the jump to playing professional basketball.
