Utah Jazz Select USC Guard in First Round of 2024 NBA Draft
One-and-done former All-Pac-12 Freshman point guard Isaiah Collier has a new pro destination.
Collier was selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 29 pick during Wednesday night's first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The former five-star recruit out of Wheeler High Schooler in Georgia had an up-and-down 2023-24 season. Across 27 contests with the 15-18 Trojans, he averaged 16.3 points on .490/.338/.673 shooting splits, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals a night. Collier's middling jumper and questions about his playmaking and ball control (he coughed up 3.3 turnovers a night) — compounded by the club's poor record — saw him slide out of the lottery and land in the later portion of the first round. The advantage of such a journey, however, is that Collier now winds up with one of the league's better teams in the Utah Jazz, which boasts a solid developmental program.
A solid defender and good downhill scorer and finisher at the rim, Collier should be able to contribute right away as a useful utility player off the bench. Collier can thrive both as an explosive scorer off the ball and as a playmaker. Though he was listed at 6-foot-5 in college, he measured out at a shade under 6-foot-3 in the NBA Draft Combine. His teammates Bronny James and Boogie Ellis are looking to be selected in the second round of the NBA Draft, slated for Thursday night.
He'll be missed at the Galen Center, but joining a solid club loaded with intriguing young prospects seems likely to benefit him longer-term.
