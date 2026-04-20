How Victor Wembanyama Answered Every Question With His Spectacular Playoff Debut for Spurs

Victor Wembanyama has spent his career so far surpassing the unspeakably high expectations he shouldered upon entering the NBA. Yet the playoffs remained as the one bar he hadn’t yet cleared, the final measure by which the young Spurs star could test his mettle.

Postseason basketball is effectively a different sport than regular-season play; dominating in March is all well and good but what happens from April on is what determine’s a player’s place in the NBA hierarchy. Until Wemby made his playoff debut there would be lingering questions about how good he really was.

Then Sunday came and went. Wembanyama stepped foot onto the floor at Frost Bank Center amid a raucous playoff atmosphere. And he, once again, wiped away any doubts about whether he could deliver under bright lights.

In leading San Antonio to a 111–98 win over the No. 7 seed Trail Blazers, Wembanyama finished with 35 points, five rebounds and two blocks. He set a new franchise record for most points scored in a playoff debut, surpassing Tim Duncan (who watched from the sideline on Sunday night). Furthermore, Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to record 35 points and five three-pointers in his first postseason game. Per ESPN he was the contesting defender on 11 Portland shots and the Blazers didn’t make a single one of those.

“Of course it was different,” Wembanyama responded when asked afterwards when asked about the playoff environment. “The first time I stepped on the court, even for warmups, I felt the atmosphere was different.”

In many universes those are the words of a young up-and-coming player who wasn’t entirely ready for the. intimidating spotlight of the postseason. But not this universe. Wembanyama was every bit the star he was during this past regular season, and more.

Wembanyama answered all the questions in his first playoff game

Victor Wembanyama put together an impressive performance on both ends of the floor in his postseason debut for the Spurs Sunday. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For a while now the only counter to the argument that Wembanyama is one of the best players in the NBA right now was his lack of postseason experience. “Let’s see how he holds up in the playoffs” was a common response to any claims of his standing in comparison to other stars around the league. And it was a pretty fair response, too—the playoffs magnify the weaknesses of even the best players while opponents do everything to mitigate their strengths. How a talent holds up under those circumstances is crucial in understanding just how impactful they are on a possession-by-possession basis.

In Wembanyama’s case it was fair to wonder whether he’d dominate the game the same way with heightened physicality. The referees let a lot more go during the playoffs and big men have always gotten beat up pretty good in the NBA. Would Wemby still make it a focus to keep getting into the paint if he was getting bludgeoned every second he was on the floor? Would his shooting (possibly his only weak spot as a player) dip when he’s feeling the exhaustion of playoff possessions? Could he maintain his defensive intensity while shouldering a larger offensive load and not crack under the postseason pressure?

The answers to all of those questions should thrill the Spurs, based on Sunday’s game.

Wembanyama took it to the rack regularly and with success against a handsy Portland defense swiping at him every second he had the ball. It didn’t matter how loose his handles got—the Blazers couldn’t stop him. And he didn’t fall to into the trap of chucking up threes to save his body the wear-and-tear of getting into the lane consistently, taking 15 of his 21 shots from inside the arc.

But when Wemby did opt to take shots from deep, he made them, knocking down five of his six three-point attempts. That’s a great sign for the Spurs given the big man shot only 34.9% from three this year. But more importantly, he didn’t get out over his skis trying to make an impact in his first postseason game—Wembanyama let the shots come to him. His attempts came within the flow of the possession. No jacking up jumpers because it was easier than getting mauled in the paint.

There was one exception, of course. And he still made that thing.

Wemby fadeaway corner 3 omg pic.twitter.com/C7D6bGTMTy — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) April 20, 2026

The defensive side offered far fewer questions for the likely Defensive Player of the Year. But Wembanyama’s performance was laudable nonetheless. He was consistently in the right spot and shrank the floor with his gigantic wingspan the same way he did in the regular season. Perhaps some cracks will reveal themselves when San Antonio gets into a tight spot but Wemby’s execution was completely unaffected by the higher stakes on Sunday night.

THIS WEMBY DEFENSIVE POSSESSION! 🤯



Victor Wembanyama shut down Camara on the drive and then blocked Grant without leaving his feet! pic.twitter.com/9oJFANppms — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 20, 2026

To reiterate: this guy is 22 years old! It would have been entirely understandable if Wembanyama shot poorly from the field or stumbled a few times defensively. That wouldn’t have meant he wasn’t built for the playoffs. Just that the postseason requires a big adjustment from regular-season play and it might take a few games for a third-year player to settle in.

Such notions now seem laughable. The Spurs star could and probably will falter at some point during these playoffs. Even the best players have a bad game and lose. The playoffs are fun because that can happen at any time; the intensity is so high that the slightest misstep can result in defeat. And there’s still plenty to accomplish. The postseason is about endurance as much as anything else—this is just the first in what could be a long, hard-fought playoff run for San Antonio.

But it takes some star players years before reaching the level the Spurs star reached in Game 1. We now know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Wembanyama is capable of dominating a postseason game. What a remarkable debut.

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