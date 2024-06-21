USC Basketball: Rich Paul Reveals 5 Teams Open to Drafting Bronny James
Former one-and-done USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron, seems destined to make the league his way — through the draft, not a two-way contract.
According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the 6-foot-4 guard is gaining traction around the league, to the point where his agent at Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, has revealed that at least five clubs are open to selecting him in next week's 2024 NBA Draft. Beyond the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, both of whom had Bronny in for workouts, there are three others. Los Angeles possesses the No. 55 pick in the second round.
"There are other teams that love Bronny," Paul said. "For example, Minnesota, Dallas, Toronto. If it's not the Lakers, it will be someone else. Minnesota would love to get Bronny in, but I don't know who their owner is going to be. [Mavs GM] Nico Harrison is like an uncle to Bronny. If the Lakers don't take him at 55, Dallas would take him at 58 and give him a guaranteed deal. Masai [Ujiri, RaptorPs president,] loves him. They could take him without even seeing him at 31. Workouts aren't everything for these teams."
Paul went on to break down the risks associated with two-way contract signings for young players on the fringes of an NBA game.
"Bronny is the same as my previous clients," Paul said. "I got the word out early to teams that if you plan on bringing Bronny in, here's what you need to know: If you won't give him a real deal, there's nothing to talk about. It's hard to get real development on a two-way deal. I don't care about him going to the Lakers, or Phoenix, or about what number he gets picked. It's about fit."
A four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Bronny struggled at the next level, in part because his preseason training and health were hampered by a newly discovered congenital heart defect. He averaged just 4.8 points on a .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 boards, and 2.1 dimes.
So Bronny James was the third-best guard on his team (behind starters Isaiah Collier, a possible lottery pick, and Boogie Ellis, who may be subjected to signing a two-way deal), and that team went 15-18. Not ideal.
