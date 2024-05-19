USC Women's Basketball: Where Senior Trojans Guard Commit Finishes in ESPN's Transfer Top 10
The USC Trojans women's basketball team will be entering the new season ready to push forward more from this past year's success. USC reached the Elite Eight but couldn't get over the hump, losing to the UConn Huskies.
The Trojans didn't waste any time during the offseason, landing some major talent in the transfer portal. One of those players was Talia von Oelhoffen from Oregon State. She was ranked No. 1 overall in the women's transfer ranking by ESPN.
"After considering numerous schools for her final season, von Oelhoffen decided to stay out west and play for a team that should contend for a national championship. Although she's not a pure point guard, von Oelhoffen is a good facilitator and that is the role she might play most prominently on a Trojans' team with Watkins, Iriafen, Rayah Marshall and the country's top incoming recruiting class. While her 10.7 points per game this season were a career low, von Oelhoffen's 5.0 assist average was the best of her career and a big part of Oregon State's Elite Eight season."
If von Oelhoffen can come in and produce, the Trojans will be very tough to stop next season. Alongside star guard JuJu Watkins, USC could be a sleeping giant for the next bit of time. They have the look of a powerhouse and will be one of the favorites to win the title next season.
