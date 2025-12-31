Biggest Winners and Losers From USC's Alamo Bowl Loss to TCU

The USC Trojans fell to the TCU Horned Frogs in their final matchup of the season, dropping an overtime 30-27 thriller on a TCU third-and-extra-long.

With a shaky first half from the Trojans defense and a poorer performance from quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC officially closes out the season 9-4 and will continue to regroup and rebuild in the offseason. From the loss, the Trojans had some very clear winners, and some very clear losers

Winner: Tanook Hines

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Tanook Hines was one of USC's fastest growing receivers as a true freshman. While playing alongside players like receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, who both declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he is emerging as a prime candidate for the starting wide receiver spot.

Against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, Hines completed a career-best 141 receiving yards and one touchdown, despite the loss. Throughout the season, Hines proved he has the competitive edge and talent to make an elite wide receiver in coach Lincoln Riley's offense.

In just the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs, Hines completed four receptions on 82 passing yards, with his longest a 32-yard reception. To close out the game, Hines finished with a 163 yards on 10 receptions and a long 46-yard reception, a pretty impressive way to close out his true freshman season.

"Yeah, it was fun to see him kind of rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role," Riley said after the loss. "He was pretty unguardable tonight, to be honest. The only times they really guarded him is when they tackled him. So, yeah, he did a great job. He's going to be a hell of a player here."

Winner: Ryon Sayeri

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The walk-on freshman kicker has been one of the most consistent pieces to USC's special teams all season, and has come in clutch for the Trojans when they needed it the most. Despite USC's loss in extra play, kicker Ryon Sayeri still walked away a winner.

Against the Horned Frogs, Sayeri secured his 20th field goal for this season, marking a USC record for for most field goals in a single season.

Winner: Kameryn Crawford

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensive end Kameryn Crawford was one of the many anticipated re-signed players for the Trojans. Against the Horned Frogs, Crawford proved exactly why he'll be a massive impact player next season.

Despite the overtime 30-27 loss, Crawford still came up with huge plays for the rush defense, even if it was not their most impressive. Crawford closed out the night with seven total tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry. One of the most notable plays from Crawford came from a sack with a forced fumble, and defensive end Braylan Shelby rushed it in for a touchdown. However, the ruling on the field was a incomplete pass.

Crawford is someone that Trojan fans should continue to see a lot from in the coming season, and will anticipate a breakthrough in the trenches alongside Shelby, a healthy Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard.

Loser: Defense

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the news of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn departing for Penn State early and not calling plays, defensive line coach Eric Henderson stepped up to call plays.

That said, the Horned Frogs took advantage of USC's run defense as the Trojans allowed 80 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

In the second half leading into overtime, the Trojans dropped a 16-point lead in the final five minutes, setting up TCU for a go-ahead field goal to send the game into extra play. After USC failed to find the end zone, TCU took full advantage of USC's shaky defense and secured the game winning touchdown, with three missed tackles from the Trojans along the way.

Although USC's second half defense made the proper adjustments after the half, the Trojans have consistently struggled with second-half catch up all season, and it will have to start with strengthening the run defense for a complete and unstoppable defense on all fronts next season.

Loser: Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava officially announced his re-signing this month, and the Alamo Bowl was his first appearance since as announcing his return as USC's starting quarterback. Against the Horned Frogs, he committed his third multi-turnover game this season.

With his two starting wide receivers with Lemon and Lane opting out, Maiava is working alongside Hines, and wide receivers Jaden Richardson and Corey Simms. While Richardson's first career touchdown came from a Maiava pass, which turned into a highlight reel catch, Maiava has been struggling. Richardson's score came late in the third quarter, which was also Maiava's first of the night.

Regarding Maiava's growth in year one as Riley's starting quarterback, the growth has been evident, but the job is not finished for Maiava or the program.

"I mean, yeah, he's obviously grown a lot, but there's still going to be so much more growth left," Riley said. "I'm proud of the progress that he's made, but we know in that room what the standards are both for us as a staff and at this school. So we're going to continue to strive to get there with all the guys in the room. Really enjoy coaching Jayden. He's gotten a lot better, and we'll be looking forward to make a jump with him and the entire room going into next year."

Although Maiava found some fuel to come back, finishing with 280 passing yards, 18 of 30 passing and one touchdown, his two turnovers were in multiple man coverage and could have very well been avoided. Now the focus turns to the offseason, and building a bond with his 2026 offense and the incoming freshman class next month.

