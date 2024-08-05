USC Football: Former Trojans Star Likely Facing Suspension Following Arrest
Former USC Trojans star wide receiver Jordan Addison is facing the potential of a multi-game suspension following a DUI incident in mid-July. Addison was found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport and was arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence.
He has been charged with two misdemeanors and is now awaiting punishment from the NFL. Addison had a blood alcohol content that exceeded the legal limit of .08 percent. His court arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 7.
Due to his actions, Addison is likely to face at least a three-game suspension from the NFL. Under the league's substance abuse policy, Addison's penalty could go up based on a few circumstances.
The number of games could be increased depending if there was any property damage or injury to people, if he had a BAC over 0.15, if any felonious conduct took place, or if Addison had prior incidents relating to drugs or alcohol.
Since none of this occurred, Addison is most likely to receive the minimum number of three games.
Addison was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft out of USC. The Vikings have been very supportive of Addison since the incident occurred.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke about the situation, noting that the organization cares about its players both on the off the field.
"We care about these players, we really do, and we want to make sure we're doing our part for development on the field," O'Connell said. "The other aspect of that is off the field and the life skills, development, decision-making ... that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability."
If Addison only receives a three-game suspension, it would greatly benefit the Vikings' offensive attack. He was a key piece to how Minnesota ran things last season, posting 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He paired alongside star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, giving the Vikings one of the better duos across the entire NFL. It was a breakout year for Addison as a rookie and the team is looking forward to his sophomore season entirely.
Minnesota will have a new quarterback under center this season so having Addison around to build chemistry will be a big plus. The Vikings are looking to get back to the playoffs after missing last year and Addison will be a big part of that process.
