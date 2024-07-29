USC Football: Miller Moss Reveals Why He Stayed With Trojans Despite Being a Backup
USC football quarterback Miller Moss is ready to take over as the Trojans' starting quarterback after waiting in the wings for most of his three seasons at USC. Moss's time at USC has gone far from how he likely envisioned when he committed to USC in June 2020.
Moss, who attended high school right outside of Los Angeles at Bishop Alemany High School in the San Fernando Valley, had his college football plans shift after his freshman season when USC hired Lincoln Riley as their next head coach. Several months after Riley arrived, quarterback Caleb Williams followed him to USC, where he would take over as the team's starter.
With Williams at USC for at least two seasons, Moss knew it was unlikely he would see playing time. Still, Moss opted to stay with the Trojans rather than transfer, even though he easily could have.
"I have a tremendous appreciation for the university and the people I work with each and every day," Moss said at Big Ten Media Day. "It's a tremendous honor to play quarterback for Coach Riley ... I had certain goals at USC and I wanted to see those through until I couldn't anymore."
Moss also noted that he had two great people to learn from at USC in Riley and Williams. Even so, it was still "frustrating" for Moss to have to wait for his chance.
"It was extremely frustrating not playing," Moss said. "I would be lying if I said that wasn't the case, but I tried to have some foresight in doing so."
Now, Moss gets the chance he's long waited for. When he earned his first start in 2023 during the Direct TV Holiday Bowl against Louisville, Moss made the most of it. He completed 69.7% of his passes for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one pick. He was named the Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP as he made Holiday Bowl history with six touchdown passes.
Moss will make his 2024 debut with a matchup against LSU in Las Vegas.