USC Trojans' Distinct Recruiting Advantage Paying Off

Four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is an elite athlete and a highly targeted player from the 2027 recruiting class, and one of the several programs after him is the USC Trojans.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are looking to keep their recruiting momentum going with the 2027 class, and are making a strong push for Aparicio-Bailey. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Aparicio-Bailey is the No. 307 recruit in the nation, the No. 29 safety, and the No. 13 player from Alabama.

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts following the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Gaining Momentum With Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

The USC Trojans are one of several programs pushing for the four-star recruit. According to Rivals, there are seven teams he is interested in:

Auburn Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks

USC and Oregon remain the two West Coast programs, as he currently lives in Alabama. Aparicio-Bailey has not set dates for any official visits, but informed Rivals he plans to schedule visits between junior days and official visits. He also said he will narrow down his choices after the visits, making USC getting Aparicio-Bailey on campus crucial for his recruitment.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Although Aparicio-Bailey lives in Alabama, he is from Southern California. The Trojans have the chance to use that to their advantage in Aparicio-Bailey’s recruitment and help bring the four-star recruit back to where he grew up.

“I’m actually from out here in Southern California,” Aparicio-Bailey told Rivals. “My mom is from Anaheim and I grew up in Palm Springs and USC was my childhood favorite school growing up.”

“I didn’t move out to the south until high school so I’ve always liked USC a lot and would love to come back for a visit and maybe an official visit too,” he continued.

USC Has The Resources To Land Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

Aparicio-Bailey is an elite athlete who has played safety throughout high school, but can play corner. While USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is reported to be moving to Penn State, the Trojans still have the resources to land the talented safety.

The Trojans have a strong history of developing defensive backs, have a talented coaching staff on defense, and Aparicio-Bailey grew up a USC fan. The program could bring him back to the West Coast and add another playmaker to their defense.

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars associate head coach Doug Belk on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the biggest recruiters who could play a role in targeting Aparicio-Bailey is USC secondary coach Doug Belk. Belk has been one of the top recruiters in the nation, let alone for USC. He helped recruit seven players from USC’s elite 2026 class, three of whom were four-star cornerbacks.

The Trojans have sent several defensive backs to the NFL Draft, most recently with cornerback Jaylin Smith being a third-round selection in 2025, and safety Kamari Ramsey declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. USC's ability to send players to the NFL each season could play a role in Aparicio-Bailey's recruitment.

Belk joined the Trojans in 2025 and has played a key role in not only bringing in elite secondary players but also in developing them. With Aparicio-Bailey's potential, Belk could play a key role in bringing the safety to the West Coast.

The USC Trojans are also trending in the right direction on the field. USC played at a high level throughout the 2025 season, proving they are a competitive team. With the Trojans trending up, Aparicio-Bailey could want to be a part of USC's eventual College Football Playoff push.

The Trojans hold the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, but have yet to receive a commitment from the 2027 class. One of the next steps in landing Aparicio-Bailey is to bring him in for a visit and show the four-star recruit why he should return to Southern California and play for a team he grew up watching.

