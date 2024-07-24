USC Football: Trojans Standout May Miss Entire NFL Rookie Season
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington was drafted as the 21st pick of the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 NFL draft.
Unfortunately, his hotly-anticipated rookie season may be on hold.
Washington endured a significant injury during the Dolphins' offseason program and has been placed on the injured list, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. His injury could sideline him for the entire season.
Even if Washington is able to recover in time to make his NFL debut, his odds of claiming a roster spot while being injured are low. NFL teams are able to save eight roster spots to be used when injured players return, but Washington's lack of experience on the professional stage will make an unlikely candidate for one of those spots.
The details of Washington's injury have yet to be announced.
Washington was expected to have a strong rookie season as he received a 5.90 prospect grade on NFL Next Gen Stats.
Although Washington was drafted in the seventh round, NFL.com analyst Lance Zeirlein predicted Washington to be drafted in the fifth round.
"Washington’s measurables could work against him during the evaluation process, but his competitiveness and consistency should balance that out somewhat," Zeirlein wrote. "He is a slot-only prospect with ordinary burst but above-average route acumen. He rarely creates big separation windows but makes up for it with an impressive win rate on contested catches. He’s fearless into the middle of the field and is a willing run blocker out of three-wide receiver sets. Washington is a talented return man and has some real dog in him on coverage teams."
Before being drafted by Miami, Washington transferred from Memphis University in the fall of 2021 to join the Trojans for his final two years of collegiate football.
He became a standout starting receiver for the Trojans. In his final year of NCAA football in 2023, he led USC in receptions (59) and receiving yards (1,062). This was also the first time Washington had reach the 1000-yard mark in his career.
