USC Football: Star Transfer Previews Playing Style for Trojans
The USC Trojans are entering the 2024 season with a sense of hope and optimism. USC is coming off a disastrous 2023 season, and a big part of that was on the defensive side of the ball.
USC's defense was among the country's worst, leading to their disappointing season. However, the optimism is remarkably high with a new defensive coordinator, D'Anton Lynn, and some key transfers they acquired, like safety Kamari Ramsey.
On Wednesday, Ramsey appeared at Big Ten media day and discussed what to expect from the new-look Trojans defense.
"We're gonna play fast, we're gonna play physical and we're gonna play assignment football. We're gonna play sound with our technique and we're gonna pay attention to the little details," Ramsey said, per On3's Scott Schrader.
USC was none of those things last season or the season prior. In 2023, the Trojans ranked 117th in opponent points per game, 114th in opponent yards per game, 93rd in opponent yards per play, and 56th in sack percentage. Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong, but that should be far from the case in 2024.
Ramsey enters Southern California as a transfer from their cross-town rivals, the UCLA Bruins, where he spent two seasons. He enters as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left. Ramsey was a pivotal piece to UCLA's spectacular 2023 defense, where he recorded 40 tackles, including 2. 5 for loss, five pass breakups, and one interception in 11 games.
Anything opposite of the 2022 and 2023 defenses will be a positive for USC.
