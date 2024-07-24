USC Women's Basketball: Trojans Heading Abroad for 2024-25 Debut
USC women's basketball is set to open the 2024-25 season in Paris, France with a game against Ole Miss as part of the Aflac Oui-Play event. The game will take place on Nov. 4 at the Adidas Arena and the tipoff time has yet to be announced.
"We are honored and excited to have been selected to play in the Paris game in 2024," USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said, via USC Communications. "What an incredible platform: to open the season in an iconic city, on the heels of the Olympics, bringing USC to an international audience. I'm looking forward to sharing this opportunity with our players, creating lifelong memories and being a part of an important moment for women's basketball as we kick off the new season."
The other women's college basketball game taking place as part of the Aflac Oui-Play event in Paris will be between UCLA and Louisville.
The Women of Troy begin the 2024-25 season coming off their best season since 1994, advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight, where they lost to UConn. Behind superstar JuJu Watkins, who set the NCAA freshman scoring record, the Trojans went 29-6 and won the Pac-12 Tournament.
USC will take on an Ole Miss team that went 24-9 in 2023-24, and finished third overall in the SEC. Ole Miss has made the NCAA Tournament in three straight seasons, and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 most recently in 2023.
USC previously traveled abroad in the 2023-24 season, defeating Seton Hall and Penn State in Nassau, Bahamas as part of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. This year, the Trojans head to Paris at the start of the year.
This game will also mark the debut of several new Trojans, including transfers Kiki Iriafen and Talia Von Oelhoffen, along with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation that features No. 6 overall recruit Kennedy Smith.
