USC Basketball: Trojans Among Top 5 Teams Still in Hunt for Former Big 10 Point Guard
Transferring senior Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard has slimmed down his top five options for his next destinations, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. That tally includes the Florida Gators, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Washington Huskies, and the USC Trojans.
The 6-foot-3 guard, who had been ranked at No. 70 among Men's Recruiting Services Consensus Index in 2020, averaged 10.7 points on .407/.347/.787 shooting splits, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per bout.
New Trojans head coach Eric Musselman has been incredibly active in the NCAA transfer portal of late. He's already brought on former University of Massachussetts power forward Josh Cohen, ex-Penn guard Clark Slajchert, former UC San Diego guard Bryce Pope, ex-All-Ivy Yale forward Matt Knowling, Northern Colorado forward Saint Thomas, recent Bowling Green forward Rashaun Agee, former Boise State guard Chibuzo Agbo, former Michigan forward Terrance Williams II, and ex-Xavier transfer Desmond Claude. They'll be joining true freshmen Isaiah Elohim and Jalen Shelley, plus USC's lone returning player (as of now), forward Harrison Hornery.
We'll see if Hoggard can make the cut.
