Report: Former USC Wide Receiver Suffers Season Ending Injury

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will reportedly miss the rest of the 2021 season, and undergo surgery after dislocating his shoulder on Sunday. NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

The TikTok star suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. He finishes the year with 15 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns.

USA TODAY

The 24-year-old signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason, despite having several offers from NFL teams around the league. Smith-Schuster said he was betting on himself, and wanted to remain a Steeler for life.

"Baltimore offered me $14 million, Kansas City offered me $13/$12 [million] on a one-year deal, and that is less money because I'm betting on myself for the future," said Smith-Schuster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his five-year NFL career, the former Trojan has accumulated 323 receptions, 3,855 yards, and 26 touchdowns.

