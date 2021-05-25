JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Why He Turned Down $14 Million Dollars from the Baltimore Ravens

For JuJu, it's more than money, it's about the fans.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting open and honest about the real reason why he didn't want to sign with the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Smith-Schuster discussed his decision to re-sign with the Steelers after entering free agency, revealing that Pittsburgh's fanbase played a huge role in his decision.

He said, "If I [went to] Baltimore, my fanbase here is going to hate me."

"The most disrespectful thing is, 'Hey, like, I'm James Harrison. Lemme go to the Patriots.’ You lose that strong fanbase" said Smith-Schuster. "Not saying it kills your career, but you lose that strong fanbase. So if I went to Baltimore, I would have built a whole other fanbase, but I think Pittsburgh's fanbase is so much bigger."

The former USC wide receiver went on to say, "I don't have to play with a new coach, [or] learn a whole new playbook. Which I don't mind, Baltimore offered me $14 million, Kansas City offered me $13/$12 [million] on a one-year deal, and that is less money because I'm betting on myself for the future."

Smith-Schuster did have offers from teams all around the NFL, but ultimately decided on staying with the Steelers despite their salary cap struggles. JuJu re-signed a one year deal worth $8 million dollars, and hopes to cash-in on an ever bigger contract next year.

