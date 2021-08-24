Ex-USC QB Matt Barkley Turning Heads With Tennessee Titans

Former USC quarterback Matt Barkley signed with the Tennessee Titans earlier this month and is competing for the backup role alongside quarterback Logan Woodside.

Both players got reps during the Titan's preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Barkley completing 12 of 16 passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns. After the game, the former USC Trojan was asked about his performance, Barkley admitted he felt 'confident' and 'encouraged' about making Tennessee's final roster.

“It was encouraging,” Barkley said. “I am confident in who I am as a thrower and a passer and a quarterback. So just to be able to show this staff that I can help this team win and show Ryan I can be an extra set of eyes for him as well, hopefully that was conveyed tonight.”

The Titans have one preseason game left against the Chicago Bears, which means Barkley has one more shot to solidify his role as QB2. If the 9-year vet can finish the job strong, he will be in a good position to garner that role this season.

