Report: USC Doesn't 'Matchup Well Against Notre Dame'

The USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry is back this year after being canceled last season due to COVID-19.

The two teams have been competing against one another since 1926, the Fighting Irish leading the all-time-series with 49 wins and 36 losses. Notre Dame has won the last three contests against the Trojans which featured two away games and one home game for USC.

The general consensus is that the Trojans trip to South Bend may be their toughest opponent on their schedule this season. Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell reveals why this October matchup will challenge the Trojans.

"Yes, it's a rivalry game and USC has battled Notre Dame tough in its last two matchups, but the Trojans have some issues along both lines and their overall skill talent isn't what it was in the 2018 and 2019 games," Driskell said. "USC returns 13 starters, which includes four starting offensive linemen, quarterback Kedon Slovis and wideout Drake London. If USC can find some answers on the defensive line they will have a shot to compete for the Pac 12 title, but they just don't matchup well against Notre Dame."

The Trojans face the Fighting Irish in South Bend on October 23.

