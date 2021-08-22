Clay Helton Still Evaluating USC's Wide Receiver Group

USC's wide receiver group has undoubtedly changed and evolved since the 2020 season. The Trojans lost veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns to the NFL, and Bru McCoy to legal issues.

However wide receivers coach Keary Colbert was tactical in bringing in several new faces including Colorado transfer K.D. Nixon, Memphis transfer Tahj Washington, and freshman players Kyron-Ware Hudson and Michael Jackson III.

The Trojans also return with Gary Bryant Jr., Kyle Ford and Drake London. While London is poised to become Kedon Slovis' main target this year, Clay Helton envisions the other wide receivers to rotate around significantly this season.

"Drake is a high rep count guy, but he is going to need air at some point in time," said Helton after the Trojans second fall camp scrimmage.

"I do think [things are] a little bit different than last year. We had really four true veterans out there [in 2020]. You are probably going to have a little bit more rotation at the other three positions. Drake will probably be the high rep count guy, and will see where we go. As guys gain confidence and they are producing, then they will garner maybe a larger role, but I see us using a multitude of guys early as we settle in."

During Saturday's scrimmage several receivers got into the rotation, and caught passes from all three quarterbacks Kedon Slovis, Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart. USC will hold two more physical practices before they start to anchor in on their two-deep depth chart and prepare for San Jose State.

