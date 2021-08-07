WATCH: Troy Polamalu's Emotional Moment Receiving Iconic Pro Football HOF Gold Jacket

Polamalu was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Former USC safety and Steelers legend Troy Polamalu received his iconic Pro Football Hall Of Fame jacket in Canton, Ohio on Saturday night.

Polamalu, announced in late July that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, he was unable to attend the Hall of Fame game Thursday night or the Gold Jacket ceremony on Friday. The NFL star did participate in the Hall of Fame parade Saturday morning and is scheduled to give his speech Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Polamalu is a member of USC Athletics Hall of Fame. He was drafted back in 2003 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent 12 seasons with the team. During his time in Pittsburgh he was selected to eight Pro Bowls, won Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and won two Super Bowl rings.

To watch the moment Polamalu received his gold jacket click the video above.

-----

You may also like:

How To Watch: Troy Polamalu Pro Football HOF Induction

Freshman LB Raesjon Davis Brings 'Pro-Mindset' to Practice

Clay Helton Shuts Down Questions about USC WR Bu McCoy's Suspension

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter