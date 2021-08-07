How To Watch: Troy Polamalu's Pro Football HOF Induction

How To Watch: 2020 Class Induction Ceremony

Date: August 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Canton, Ohio

Network: NFL Network

COVID-19 & Troy Polamalu: USC great Troy Polamalu has been medically cleared to give an induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony. Polamalu participation was in jeopardy after he announced last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The former Steelers legend was not in attendance for Friday's Gold Jacket Ceremony.

Quotable: "Thank God I feel great and family are well," Polamalu posted to Twitter. "I'm working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities."

COVID-19's Impact: The 2020 ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed to this year. Because of this, this weekends inductions will be split into two parts Saturday and Sunday. The Centennial Class of 2020 will be enshrined tonight, and the Class of 2021 will be honored tomorrow.

USA TODAY

2020 Class:

Steve Atwater

Isaac Bruce

Harold Carmichael

Jimbo Covert

Bill Cowher

Bobby Dillon

Cliff Harris

Winston Hill

Steve Hutchinson

Edgerrin James

Jimmy Johnson

Alex Karras

Troy Polamalu

Steve Sabol

Donnie Shell

Duke Slater

Mac Speedie

Ed Sprinkle

Paul Tagliabue

George Young

-----

You may also like:

Freshman LB Raesjon Davis Brings 'Pro-Mindset' to Practice

Clay Helton Recaps First Fall Practice

Clay Helton Shuts Down Questions about USC WR Bu McCoy's Suspension

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter