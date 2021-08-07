How To Watch: Troy Polamalu's Pro Football HOF Induction
How To Watch: 2020 Class Induction Ceremony
Date: August 7, 2021
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Canton, Ohio
Network: NFL Network
COVID-19 & Troy Polamalu: USC great Troy Polamalu has been medically cleared to give an induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony. Polamalu participation was in jeopardy after he announced last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The former Steelers legend was not in attendance for Friday's Gold Jacket Ceremony.
Quotable: "Thank God I feel great and family are well," Polamalu posted to Twitter. "I'm working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities."
COVID-19's Impact: The 2020 ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed to this year. Because of this, this weekends inductions will be split into two parts Saturday and Sunday. The Centennial Class of 2020 will be enshrined tonight, and the Class of 2021 will be honored tomorrow.
2020 Class:
Steve Atwater
Isaac Bruce
Harold Carmichael
Jimbo Covert
Bill Cowher
Bobby Dillon
Cliff Harris
Winston Hill
Steve Hutchinson
Edgerrin James
Jimmy Johnson
Alex Karras
Troy Polamalu
Steve Sabol
Donnie Shell
Duke Slater
Mac Speedie
Ed Sprinkle
Paul Tagliabue
George Young
-----
-----
