Clay Helton Shuts Down Questions About USC WR Bru McCoy's Suspension

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy was suspended from team activities following a felony domestic violence arrest on July 24 in Los Angeles, according to several reports on Monday. McCoy was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant.

"USC does not condone violence of any kind. We are aware of the situation, and USC's Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it," the school said in a statement. "Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time. The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities."

247Sports Keely Eure was the first to report the news.

USA TODAY

McCoy was expected to contribute significantly on offense this season, but an active suspension puts everything in jeopardy. Naturally, Clay Helton was asked about McCoy and the wide receiver position after the Trojans first fall practice. However, he refrained from speaking on the subject, and re-directed any questions back to USC Athletics original statement.

“Right now what I can tell you is, I can reference you to the university statement that was put out, and I can tell you that as of right now he is not [involved] in team activities," Helton said Friday. “That’s really all I can say right now."

McCoy finished the 2020 season with 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in all six games in 2020 for the Men of Troy.

[WATCH: USC Fall Camp Practice #1 | Clay Helton Recaps First Fall Practice]

-----

You may also like:

Matt Barkley Signs With NFL Team

Clay Helton Dishes on USC Football's COVID-19 Vaccination Status

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter