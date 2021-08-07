USC Freshman Raesjon Davis Brings a 'Pro-Mindest' to Practice

The No. 3 overall player in California has made a lasting impression on his new coaches at USC thus far.

While it's presumed that freshman defensive end Korey Foreman will take the Trojans defensive unit by storm this season, don't sleep on freshman linebacker Raesjon Davis. Davis, the Mater Dei alum joined the Trojans this summer and has already started impressing his new head coach with his mindset, attitude and skillset.

"I love what he did today," said Helton after Friday practice. "I thought he brought a pro-mindset in from the beginning of the day all the way through, from how he was in meetings to how he was in walk-throughs. He was coachable today and he’s really bought into [Todd Orlando’s] style of tough coaching and trying to improve him as fast as possible. But I like his attitude, I really do, and obviously he’s got a great skillset. [He is] a lot like Korey [Foreman], it’s about how fast we can get him there in these 25 practices.”

Davis was the No. 3 overall player in the state of California. SI All American evaluated Davis as being able to, "command extra attention as a pass-rusher and hold his own against a secondary wide receiver, tight end or running back in coverage. As he adds mass and gains experience inside, especially on early downs, he could blossom into the type of defensive signal-caller you can’t take off the football field."

The inside linebacker position faced some challenges last season. Palaie Gaoteote's midseason injury opened up opportunity for Kana'i Mauga, who returns in 2021 as a key part of USC's defense. In addition to Mauga, the Trojans expect to lean on Jordan Iosefa, Solomon Tuliaupupu, Tayler Katoa and Elijah Winston, none of which played any minutes in 2020. Freshmen Julien Simon and Raesjon Davis also have the potential to make a splash on defense this season if they continue to impress during fall camp.

