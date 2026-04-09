3 potential portal destinations for Utah transfer Terrence Brown

The interest in Terrence Brown has increased since the Utah guard hit the transfer portal, with reportedly several high-major programs having made contact with the 6-foot-3 Minneapolis native in the days following his departure from Salt Lake City.

Brown, who entered the portal and NBA draft pool after leading the Runnin' Utes with 19.9 points and 3.8 assists per game this past season, has reportedly heard from at least one school in each of the Power 5 conferences as a four-star transfer and 247Sports' No. 40-ranked available player on the open market.

The attention surrounding Brown comes after a highly productive 2025-26 campaign at Utah, the school he transferred to last offseason following two seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition to being the engine of the Utes' offense, he snagged a team-high 1.4 steals and grabbed 2.4 rebounds. Brown shot 45.3% from the field, 32.7% from 3-point range and 77.5% at the free-throw line.

Brown did a lot of the pot-stirring for Alex Jensen's squad, though his services would probably be enhanced at his next stop if he was playing alongside a true floor general. Utah tasked him with being the team's point guard mainly out of need, not necessarily because he fit the mold.

Now, a return to the Utes can't necessarily be ruled out, as the school is expected to maintay contact with Brown. But for now, let's take a look at three teams that have reportedly reached out to Brown and would be a good fit for his skillset.

USC

Going to USC and playing for Eric Musselman would make sense from both a schematic and (presumably) a financial standpoint for Brown, who should stand to make a lot on the open market given how productive he was for the Utes this past season.

It's unclear just how large USC's warchest is, though it'd be reasonable to assume one of the most recognizable collegiate brands in the country is going to make use of the lucrative cut it receives from the Big Ten through the league's media rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC. Of course, a good majority of those funds has gone to football (the Trojans had in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026), but that doesn't mean men's basketball has been left high and dry.

A look at the haul USC brought in through the portal last offseason illustrates the kind of financial backing Musselman and company have at their disposal. The Trojans came away with the No. 7-ranked portal class in the country after nabbing five transfers who were graded as four-star players by 247Sports, including former Utah forward Ezra Ausar.

Former Maryland transfer Rodney Rice was a part of that star-studded class as well, though he didn't get a whole lot of runs in with the Trojans after he sustained a season-ending right shoulder injury during the Maui Invitational. If the 6-foot-4 guard, who put up 20.3 points and 6 assists in six games last season, decides to hang around Los Angeles for his senior year, Brown could slot in next to him in the backcourt as the Trojans' shooting guard.

It's also worth noting here that a Zoom call between Brown and USC reportedly took place roughly 24 hours after he entered the portal.

Louisville

Pat Kelsey and company are expected to actively search for guard depth in the portal with the impending departures of seniors Ryan Caldwell, J'Vonne Hadley and Isaac McKneely, along with stud freshman Mikel Brown Jr. declaring for the NBA draft.

Not only did those four players make up a majority of the Cardinals' backcourt group — they were also the top four scorers from the 2025-26 roster and combined for about 60% of Louisville's total point production.

Needless to say, Kelsey's group is in the market for someone of Brown's caliber. Getting someone who is a closer fit to the true point guard mold — like Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, who's actually set to visit Louisville later this week — to be the team's facilitator next to Brown would be the best way for Kelsey and his staff to go about retooling the backcourt, if they plan on pursuing Brown heavily.

North Carolina

This one might come across as a bit abstract, but since nothing is really predictable when it comes to the portal, Brown's potential fit with the Tar Heels might as well be examined.

From Brown's side, it would be an opportunity to put on the uniform of one of the sport's most prestigious brands. And, with Michael Malone taking over as North Carolina's head coach, a chance to play for one of the most respected X's and O's minds in basketball, period (and an NBA champion, nonetheless).

For North Carolina, guard is certainly a need given that Seth Trimble is set to graduate and Derek Dixon's name is in the portal. Kyan Evans, Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young have entered free agency as well, leaving Luka Bogavac as the only guard who logged serious minutes last season on the roster for 2026-27. Even then, the 6-foot-6 Montenegro native is more of a wing than a "guard."

The Tar Heels' backcourt should get a boost from bringing in Dylan Mingo, a five-star point guard and the No. 8-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, though it would also be beneficial for Malone and his staff need to surround the 6-foot-5 prospect with experienced players at the position.

Whether Brown fills that role remains to be seen. It's worth pointing out that North Carolina was at the top of the list of schools that reportedly contacted him after he entered the portal.