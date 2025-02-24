Utah's Craig Smith on hot seat watch entering final four games
Craig Smith’s tenure at Utah has been a rollercoaster, and as the Runnin’ Utes head into the final stretch of the regular season, his future in Salt Lake City hangs in the balance. Utah hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2016, and despite Smith’s efforts, the program has struggled to regain national relevance. While back-to-back wins over No. 17 Kansas and Kansas State provided a much-needed spark, the Utes must finish strong to keep their postseason hopes alive and, potentially, Smith’s job secure.
Utah’s offense has regressed significantly in its first Big 12 season, averaging just 75.1 points per game—ranking 144th nationally. This is a stark contrast from last season’s 78.8 ppg, which placed them 54th. The tougher competition in the Big 12 has exposed Utah’s offensive inconsistencies, and their +4.3 point differential is among the worst in the conference. If they can’t capitalize on their upcoming schedule, the pressure on Smith will only intensify.
The final four games present a crucial opportunity. Home matchups against Arizona State (-0.1 point differential) and West Virginia (+4.0) are must-wins. Losing either would ignite discussions about a coaching change. The road game at No. 19 Arizona will be a challenge, but a competitive showing could help Smith’s case. The regular-season finale at BYU, following Utah’s narrow one-point victory earlier this season, could be the deciding factor. A strong finish could push Utah into the NCAA Tournament conversation, but any slip-ups may seal Smith’s fate.
While an adjustment period in the Big 12 is expected, results matter. If Utah falters down the stretch, Utah AD Mark Harlan may be forced to consider a change at the helm, making this final stretch a defining moment for Smith’s tenure.