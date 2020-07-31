As predicted, if the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a serious run at the NBA championship, former Ute Kyle Kuzma is going to play a big role.

If Thursday's night result was any indication of what's to come, Kuzma is more than ready for the spotlight and the expectations that come with it.

With 16 points and 7 rebounds in over 31 minutes of action, Kuzma provided the Lakers with that massive third-scoring option in helping lead them to a 103-101 victory over their cross-town rival Clippers.

Many deemed this game as a prelude to what should be a very entertaining Western Conference finals, and it lived up to the billing. The back-and-forth affair was closely contested throughout the second half before LeBron James' putback with 14 seconds left sealed the victory.

The victory never would've happened if it wasn't for Kuzma and his sharpshooting. He went 4-of-8 from the floor, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc while being 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. He also added two assists and one block in the win.

Kuzma's emergence into that third scoring option has been a long time coming, and the scrimmages in the weeks prior were proof of that.

During LA's recent scrimmage victory over the Orlando Magic, Kuzma dropped a team-high 25 points, going 10-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. It was the sort of performance that LA head coach Frank Vogel, James and his teammates were expecting from Kuzma if the Lakers are to win their first NBA title in more than 15 years.

"Kuz has been one of our best players since this restart in these practices, he’s had a couple of stretches where he just dominated the floor and it’s been really encouraging to see," Vogel said following Kuzma's game against the Magic. "He had some inconsistency with the beginning of our season because he dealt with three different injuries that really prohibited him from getting his legs under him. The shot-making wasn’t always there, but it’s been there at a very high level during this restart, and we’re very encouraged and excited about what having a real/healthy training camp could mean for him. Hopefully that leads to an increased role and gives us that boost that we’re looking for."

Kuzma's emergence in the frontcourt as a scorer and playmaker is massive to LA's success because it allows Vogel to stagger the minutes of James and Anthony Davis, LA's two stars. By staggering their minutes throughout the course of a game and season, it gives Kuzma the opportunity to play sidekick to either player while both stars stay healthy for the postseason.

Time will tell how the rest of the NBA season and its playoffs all play out in the bubble. But if Kuzma's first official game back is any indication of what's to come the rest of the way, the rest of the league has officially been put on notice that the Lakers are serious threats to win it all.

