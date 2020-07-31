AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma helps lead LA Lakers to victory in NBA restart

Ryan Kostecka

As predicted, if the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a serious run at the NBA championship, former Ute Kyle Kuzma is going to play a big role.

If Thursday's night result was any indication of what's to come, Kuzma is more than ready for the spotlight and the expectations that come with it.

With 16 points and 7 rebounds in over 31 minutes of action, Kuzma provided the Lakers with that massive third-scoring option in helping lead them to a 103-101 victory over their cross-town rival Clippers. 

Many deemed this game as a prelude to what should be a very entertaining Western Conference finals, and it lived up to the billing. The back-and-forth affair was closely contested throughout the second half before LeBron James' putback with 14 seconds left sealed the victory.

The victory never would've happened if it wasn't for Kuzma and his sharpshooting. He went 4-of-8 from the floor, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc while being 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. He also added two assists and one block in the win.

Kuzma's emergence into that third scoring option has been a long time coming, and the scrimmages in the weeks prior were proof of that. 

During LA's recent scrimmage victory over the Orlando Magic, Kuzma dropped a team-high 25 points, going 10-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. It was the sort of performance that LA head coach Frank Vogel, James and his teammates were expecting from Kuzma if the Lakers are to win their first NBA title in more than 15 years.

"Kuz has been one of our best players since this restart in these practices, he’s had a couple of stretches where he just dominated the floor and it’s been really encouraging to see," Vogel said following Kuzma's game against the Magic. "He had some inconsistency with the beginning of our season because he dealt with three different injuries that really prohibited him from getting his legs under him. The shot-making wasn’t always there, but it’s been there at a very high level during this restart, and we’re very encouraged and excited about what having a real/healthy training camp could mean for him. Hopefully that leads to an increased role and gives us that boost that we’re looking for."

USATSI_14133410_168386753_lowres

Kuzma's emergence in the frontcourt as a scorer and playmaker is massive to LA's success because it allows Vogel to stagger the minutes of James and Anthony Davis, LA's two stars. By staggering their minutes throughout the course of a game and season, it gives Kuzma the opportunity to play sidekick to either player while both stars stay healthy for the postseason.

Time will tell how the rest of the NBA season and its playoffs all play out in the bubble. But if Kuzma's first official game back is any indication of what's to come the rest of the way, the rest of the league has officially been put on notice that the Lakers are serious threats to win it all.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

50 reasons why Kahanu Kia is a big deal to the Utah Utes

Despite being considered a Utah-lean by national pundits, three-star linebacker Kahuna Kia out of Hawaii is still receiving plenty of love from the Utes after receiving 50 reasons why he should chose them

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Ethan Calvert is an SI All-American nominee

It's an all-Pac-12 battle for the services of four-star linebacker Ethan Calvert out of Oaks Christian High School — and Utah is right in the mix for the SI All-American nominee

Ryan Kostecka

Former Runnin' Utes ready to kick off the NBA restart

A trio of Utah basketball stars are ready to resume their NBA seasons when the league officially kicks off its restart tonight with Kyle Kuzma and his Lakers taking on their crosstown rivals the Clippers

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah QB Alex Smith not cleared by Washington Football

Despite getting some life-altering news last week regarding the health of his injured leg, Alex Smith has not been cleared by the Washington Football team doctors and has been placed on the PUP list

Ryan Kostecka

by

asilverfox1969

High School football in Utah to be played this fall

Big news hit the state last week when the Utah High School Activities Association unanimously voted to approve the participation of fall sports — mainly football — and activities for the upcoming school year

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kahanu Kia is an SI All-American nominee

One of the top prospects in the state of Hawaii, Kahanu Kia is somebody who's seeing his stock continue to climb. He's high on the Utah as the Utes could use somebody of his caliber at the linebacker position

Ryan Kostecka

Utah MBB closes out 2020-21 roster with addition of Norbert Thelissen

Looking to continue its success with overseas players, Utah men's basketball went to the Netherlands to add Norbert Thelissen, a 6-foot-7 forward who wont suit up until the 2021-22 season

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Mason Tufaga is an SI All-American nominee

One of the highest recruits on Utah's 2021 board, 4-star linebacker Mason Tufaga is the sort of game-changer in the middle of the defense who will instantly put the Utes back among the nation's elite

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah safety Terrell Burgess' journey to NFL player is officially underway

Terrell Burgess has officially gone from a special teams role player at Utah to an NFL player for the Los Angeles Rams after he inked his new four-year contract after being drafted in the third round

Ryan Kostecka

What to expect for Utah's 2020 college football schedule

July 12 was a big day in the Pac-12 conference when it was formally announced that its 2020 fall athletics season would be conference-only — so how would the new-look Utes stack up on the gridiron?

Ryan Kostecka