Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors heading into a must-win Game 3 for Scottie Barnes and company.

The Raptors have been outclassed on the offensive end in this series, allowing 126 and 115 points in the first two games to Cleveland. The No. 5 defense in the regular season, the Raptors simply haven’t had an answer for the combination of Mitchell and James Harden, which is looking more and more like a viable playoff duo.

Toronto is hoping to get starting point guard Immanuel Quickley (questionable for this game) back in the lineup, as the Cavs have been able to help off too many players in this Raptors rotation. A 3-for-15 shooting night from Brandon Ingram doomed Toronto in Game 2, and it is hoping to right the ship – and get back in this series – at home.

Cleveland lost all three regular-season meetings with the Raptors, but it has come to play in this series. Toronto was 2-16 straight up against the top-three seeds in each conference during the regular season, and it has been exposed as one of the weaker teams in the playoffs through two games.

Can it change the perception and potentially set up a Game 4 where it can even the series?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Game 3.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs -3.5 (-105)

Raptors +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavs: -155

Raptors: +130

Total

219.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Cleveland leads 2-0

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Thomas Bryant -- out

Raptors Injury Report

Immanuel Quickley -- questionable

Ja'Kobe Walter -- questionable

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)

Donovan Mitchell averaged over three made 3-pointers per game in the regular season, and he’s come out on fire in the playoffs, shooting 8-for-17 from beyond the arc in the first two games against Toronto.

Even though the Raptors finished the regular season fourth in opponent 3-point percentage, they have not had an answer for Mitchell in this series, as he’s averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting over 55 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3.

The usage for Mitchell is huge (he has 20 or more shot attempts in each game), and he took at least seven 3s in each game in Cleveland. I think this line is a major discount in Game 3.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Toronto simply hasn’t had an answer for Cleveland’s offense in this series, and Brandon Ingram has not been good enough as a 1B option to Scottie Barnes for the Raptors to compete.

Toronto was just 22-30 against teams that were .500 or better in the regular season for a reason, and it lacks shot creation and 3-point shooting with Quickley banged up.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are posting an offensive rating that is in line with Denver’s league-leading mark from the regular season so far in the playoffs.

Toronto was just 6-6 against the spread as a home underdog in the regular season, but I’m throwing out the points in this matchup. The Cavs went 9-19 against the spread as road favorites, and even though they’ve covered in back-to-back games, I could see this matchup being a little closer since it’s a must-win for Toronto.

At the end of the day, I think Cleveland’s offense is far too potent for a Toronto team that hasn’t exactly shown that it deserved to be a No. 5 seed this season. I’ll take the Cavs to win outright in Game 3.

Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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